Patch 0.18.3

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.
Changes as of 0.18.3
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
New Advisor in Town!
- Braxton Daw has arrived on Titan to assist with research and development
- Can be called from the advisor menu
- Offers tips for getting started with research on the tech web
New Device: Gatling Gun
- Three versions, small, medium and large
- Unlocked from the tech tree
- Deals more damage than a laser of the same level but less accurate
🪐 Refactored Smokestack and Mine Logic
- Removed truck slider from UI panel, employees will automatically use trucks when appropriate to pick up and drop off resources at these buildings
- Many behind the scenes improvements and optimizations
Extreme Weather!
- Sandstorms will reduce vision range of buildings and ships
- Snowstorms will also reduce vision ranges of buildings and ships, while also slowing down employee and citizen movement
Two New Inert Ruins
- Xethane ruins emit xethane gas
- Pylon ruins allow energy to be relayed through them to power buildings in your city
Employee Panel Update
- 🪐Employee panel has an improved breakdown of what types of jobs employees are assigned to
What’s on the Menu?
- 🪐Load from pause menu
- Removed hover over effect from device menu, now always displays device shape
Balance Changes
- 🪐 Balance: Building repair cost reduced by 50%, ship repair cost reduced by 40%
- Balance: Rebel aggression reduced overall, providing more time between each attack wave
Fixes as of 0.18.3
- Resources displayed in blueprints now update in real time
- Updated medium generator device’s thumbnail
- Resource patches no longer show an additional resource available after being claimed
- Camera controls are now visible while viewing the tech web
Changed depots in experimental branch