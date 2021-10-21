First patch after launch! V1.05

Holy moly thanks everyone for playing. Amazingly there haven't been too many bugs. That's in thanks to the hundreds of players who suffered through the beta version so you don't have to. THANK YOU BETA TESTERS. ːstimulationː

The most common issue was with achievements. This patch should fix that and will even retroactively award some achievements. If you're still having issues after this update let me know in a reply to this post!