Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 21 October 2021

Patch notes for Beta 0.103

Beta 0.103

  • Packagers should now work underwater. (Thanks Phasedragon!)
  • Fixed an issue stopping molten scrap vats from being offered by Ultranox (Thanks Unis and Hodhandr!)
  • Arc gate will no longer require certain mods before they are available (Thanks Phasedragon!)
  • Fixed an issue causing permanent red screen when resurrected out of the down state.
  • Fixed a critical bug that could corrupt saves.
  • Many optimizations below (Thanks Audi0Coaster1!)
  • Greatly improved performance when using depth of field at Low-High settings.
  • Clouds will no longer spawn when particle detail is set lower than 0.5, improving FPS at low settings.
  • Renamed SSAO settings to more accurately reflect their performance impact.
  • Greatly optimized shadows when general quality is set to High or below.
  • Optimized volumetric fog, especially with reflective floors.
  • Outline effect is now twice as fast.

