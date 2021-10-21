Patch notes for Beta 0.103

Beta 0.103
- Packagers should now work underwater. (Thanks Phasedragon!)
- Fixed an issue stopping molten scrap vats from being offered by Ultranox (Thanks Unis and Hodhandr!)
- Arc gate will no longer require certain mods before they are available (Thanks Phasedragon!)
- Fixed an issue causing permanent red screen when resurrected out of the down state.
- Fixed a critical bug that could corrupt saves.
- Many optimizations below (Thanks Audi0Coaster1!)
- Greatly improved performance when using depth of field at Low-High settings.
- Clouds will no longer spawn when particle detail is set lower than 0.5, improving FPS at low settings.
- Renamed SSAO settings to more accurately reflect their performance impact.
- Greatly optimized shadows when general quality is set to High or below.
- Optimized volumetric fog, especially with reflective floors.
- Outline effect is now twice as fast.
Changed files in this update