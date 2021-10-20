Witch's Eve Bug fixes - Patch 1.4.4

Hey everyone,
Just the typical post update patch to fix anything that slipped by in the update. This patch is mostly just bug fixes and a bit of balancing. Nothing super note-worthy.
Fixed:
- Various NPC's in Hope Harbor will now allow you to continue your quests (Including Sen)
- Taylor now recognizes when the boars are gone
- Teek will let you proceed with your shield-recovering quest
- Various typos
- Marigold now realizes the cauldron is empty
- If you accidentally sold one green bean from Edgar's delivery, you can abandon and restart the quest to get the delivery again
- Clyde is now in Hope Harbor and offers you a tiny non-quest quest
- Clothes not being added to collections properly SHOULD be fixed going forward (Existing clothing drops may still be bugged due to how the clothing was spawned into the world. Relogging may fix this. Newly dropped clothes should work with no problems)
- Volatile powder can now be crafted
- Various shopkeepers in Sleepy Haven are working again
- Health potion balance tweaks
