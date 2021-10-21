 Skip to content

Ring of Elysium update for 21 October 2021

Patch Notes – New items in Coin Store, Map Changes (Oct.21.2021)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Adventurers,

Welcome to the latest official patch notes for Ring of Elysium. Here are the full details:

Coin Store
  • Brand-new standalone permanent Adventurer Character- "Automata" joins the fight! Priced at 60000 Coins, her aesthetical presence brings something different to Europa Island

  • Introducing "Futuristic Weapon Supply Box", priced at 1000 Coins, rewards include 4 brand-new Epic weapon skins and 10 rare weapon skins, open it to get a random reward inside the box
  • Several classic supply boxes has been brought back to the Coin Store, including Miss Christmass, Cyborg Sylvia, Sayuki, and Summer, purchase these supply boxes for a chance to get a limited-time version of those characters!
Map adjustments
  • According to the map-vote event in-game, from Oct. 21, the map for Normal Mode will be adjusted to Europa Island, and each Wednesday/Thursday's Grand Adventure LTM will been adjusted to Mt. Dione

-ROE DEV Team

