Deliasi Platform has been released tonight for public testing. Since I want to check if it's possible to still release a new mode for Halloween I'm going to delay new trials/minigames for this map until November. I'm also thinking about delaying a bit the development of next map and implement a Escape Room mode for any player number (including singleplayer).
Feel free to report any issue or bug inside the game's Discord.
Changelog:
- New map: Deliasi Platform.
- Implemented a first iteration of Chinese localization. Localizations will be polished and checked over time since (excepting English and Spanish) I have no way to corroborate their quality but with a native speaker.
- Fixed a critical issue in the cleaning picture minigame (changes done to the lobby drawing minigame caused this) (uploaded as a hotfix)
- Changed the way in which inventory data is retrieved for a more efficient way in preparation for new maps.
- Corrected a small issue in the Ellipse which caused the 'line moving' last trial to sometimes don't spawn.
- Updated The Ellipse loading screen.
