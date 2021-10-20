 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Architect's Game update for 20 October 2021

New Map: Deliasi Platform

Share · View all patches · Build 7569587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deliasi Platform has been released tonight for public testing. Since I want to check if it's possible to still release a new mode for Halloween I'm going to delay new trials/minigames for this map until November. I'm also thinking about delaying a bit the development of next map and implement a Escape Room mode for any player number (including singleplayer).

Feel free to report any issue or bug inside the game's Discord.

Changelog:

  • New map: Deliasi Platform.
  • Implemented a first iteration of Chinese localization. Localizations will be polished and checked over time since (excepting English and Spanish) I have no way to corroborate their quality but with a native speaker.
  • Fixed a critical issue in the cleaning picture minigame (changes done to the lobby drawing minigame caused this) (uploaded as a hotfix)
  • Changed the way in which inventory data is retrieved for a more efficient way in preparation for new maps.
  • Corrected a small issue in the Ellipse which caused the 'line moving' last trial to sometimes don't spawn.
  • Updated The Ellipse loading screen.

Changed files in this update

The Architect's Game Content Depot 1553481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.