-
Skills: your friends will now sometimes offer not just one skill to learn, but a selection of several
-
Graphics: Updated models for large industrial buildings to remove a few strange level of detail switches
-
UI: building UI dialog now has arrows for quick cycling between different buildings under your control
-
Bug fix: Sometimes applejack would get delivered instead of moonshine from a passenger station in Cincinnati
-
Bug fix: Sometimes smuggling options in passenger stations would fail to populate
-
Bug fix: In non-English games, Double Barrel Production expansion would sometimes display incorrectly
-
Bug fix: Traits were not properly impacting the cost of purchasing a new building
City of Gangsters update for 21 October 2021
Update notes for version 1.1.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update