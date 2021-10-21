 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

City of Gangsters update for 21 October 2021

Update notes for version 1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7569462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Skills: your friends will now sometimes offer not just one skill to learn, but a selection of several

  • Graphics: Updated models for large industrial buildings to remove a few strange level of detail switches

  • UI: building UI dialog now has arrows for quick cycling between different buildings under your control

  • Bug fix: Sometimes applejack would get delivered instead of moonshine from a passenger station in Cincinnati

  • Bug fix: Sometimes smuggling options in passenger stations would fail to populate

  • Bug fix: In non-English games, Double Barrel Production expansion would sometimes display incorrectly

  • Bug fix: Traits were not properly impacting the cost of purchasing a new building

Changed files in this update

City of Gangsters Windows Depot 1386782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.