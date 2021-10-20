Update 0.0.606.5

Add local time system and red eye flight, which will affect the ticket sell.
Fixed the problem that the flight number cannot be returned after the schedule flight is cleared in schedule page.
Fixed several game crash bug in schedule page.
Fixed the problem after the aircraft flight plan is cleared, the status does not change back to idle.
Improved flight time table.
Improved on-board service configuration interface.
Improved random number system.
Fixed several problems that can cause the game to crash, and now the game is more stable.
