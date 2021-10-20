 Skip to content

Ziode Shadow update for 20 October 2021

Practice Mode Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Practice Mode is here!

Having trouble using the Move Device? - Practice Mode will hone your targeting skills, whether throwing on full power to explode fruit, or a lighter throw for careful placement on a far away platform.

Beat your high score - See how many perfect shots you can get in a row. Practice Mode will save your best score to be beaten later.

Other changes-

  • General level tweaks
  • Main menu loads on startup
  • Game progress shown in stats
  • Some minor menu changes

Known Issues-

  • Some stats may not be correct

