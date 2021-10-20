Practice Mode Update

Practice Mode is here!
Having trouble using the Move Device? - Practice Mode will hone your targeting skills, whether throwing on full power to explode fruit, or a lighter throw for careful placement on a far away platform.
Beat your high score - See how many perfect shots you can get in a row. Practice Mode will save your best score to be beaten later.
Other changes-
- General level tweaks
- Main menu loads on startup
- Game progress shown in stats
- Some minor menu changes
Known Issues-
- Some stats may not be correct
Changed files in this update