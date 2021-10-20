 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 20 October 2021

Stone walls are here - and some bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

  • New building: Stone walls - finally something that will stand up to the large monsters
  • New monster: Goblin throwers (only on the test map, and they're not fully functional yet, just a preview)
  • Fixed: Several buildings were wrongly considered living spaces (lumberjack, church, etc.)
  • Fixed: Clicking on peasant names in peasant list now shows their home again
  • Fixed: Housing (peasants moving to empty homes) should now work properly
  • Balance: Raised starting resources on Endraville (hard)
  • Improved sound handling (you mostly won't notice, but it's more consistent and easier for me to code)
  • Known bug: On fast speed, wolves can glitch through walls. I'm working on it.

My rate of updates has slowed down somewhat because I'm working on smarter and more interesting monsters and it's a complex thing. It will be a while before there's something I can push online seriously. There are some goblins for your enjoyment on the test map.

