Stone walls are here - and some bugfixes

- New building: Stone walls - finally something that will stand up to the large monsters
- New monster: Goblin throwers (only on the test map, and they're not fully functional yet, just a preview)
- Fixed: Several buildings were wrongly considered living spaces (lumberjack, church, etc.)
- Fixed: Clicking on peasant names in peasant list now shows their home again
- Fixed: Housing (peasants moving to empty homes) should now work properly
- Balance: Raised starting resources on Endraville (hard)
- Improved sound handling (you mostly won't notice, but it's more consistent and easier for me to code)
- Known bug: On fast speed, wolves can glitch through walls. I'm working on it.
My rate of updates has slowed down somewhat because I'm working on smarter and more interesting monsters and it's a complex thing. It will be a while before there's something I can push online seriously. There are some goblins for your enjoyment on the test map.
Changed files in this update