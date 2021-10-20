Update Notes for October 20th - Translations and Bug Fixes!

Important! Added 5 new languages (note: currently machine translated, community support on the way)
- Traditional Chinese
- German (character dialogue in English)
- French (character dialogue in English)
- Russian (character dialogue in English)
- Korean (character dialogue in English)
- Other languages are coming soon!
Your storage boxes can continue to expand!
Fixed some "Recyclable Bench" data balance issues
In combat, NPCs will not be killed when they are trying to escape from you
Bug fixes.
- Keyboard button interface, there may be a picture loss problem
Various minor fixes and clean up
