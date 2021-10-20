 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 20 October 2021

Update Notes for October 20th - Translations and Bug Fixes!

Important! Added 5 new languages (note: currently machine translated, community support on the way)

  • Traditional Chinese
  • German (character dialogue in English)
  • French (character dialogue in English)
  • Russian (character dialogue in English)
  • Korean (character dialogue in English)
  • Other languages are coming soon!

Your storage boxes can continue to expand!

Fixed some "Recyclable Bench" data balance issues

In combat, NPCs will not be killed when they are trying to escape from you

Bug fixes.

  • Keyboard button interface, there may be a picture loss problem

Various minor fixes and clean up

