New version 0.8.5.9

Government Loyalty
The secret police building is where only the highly educated citizens can work. They will have duty vehicles assigned to them which look like personal cars but are assigned to the secret police building. This allows the secret police to travel undercover to residential areas and install spy equipment into citizens homes to gather loyalty information on the people living there.
Every citizen has government loyalty. The higher the loyalty the more productive they are at work and the less negative influence they have on overall happiness. Citizens with lower loyalty can be restricted from working within certain critical jobs such as school, TV or radio stations, to reduce the risk of negative influence (and therefore lower government loyalty) over students or other citizens.
Finally, you can now build monuments to influence government loyalty. Building monuments can increase government loyalty by up to 50% for citizens who pass by them.
More information on government loyalty can be found here:
https://www.sovietrepublic.net/post/report-for-the-community-33
New GUI
Using community feedback, the GUI has been updated for ease of use. There is a new construction menu with customizable screen positions and a quick stats tab to access information on your citizens as well as your republic’s economy.
More information about the new GUI can be found here:
https://www.sovietrepublic.net/post/report-for-the-community-30
https://www.sovietrepublic.net/post/report-for-the-community-31
Content Update #8 features:
- Build monuments to increase the loyalty of your citizens.
- Use secret police to install spy equipment and find out how loyal your citizens really are!
- Utilize information gathered by the secret police to ensure citizens do not use their positions to affect other citizen’s loyalty.
- New construction menu with customizable screen positions.
- Quick info tab to access citizen information and your republic’s economy.
- New complex rail signals mechanic update (no requirement to place the chain signals)
- Optimized traffic flow added for parking lots and other buildings.
- Orphanage added - Look after your republic’s children should the worst happen to their parents.
Smaller features and fixes:
- 21 years old will now search building primarily new current residence, if not found they will search first for hostels, then for residential buildings around whole map - empty buildings and buildings with low unemployment rate should be preferred
- Added 3rd terrain setting - High - what is parallax with tile prevention
- Added T678 diesel locomotive (available 1961 - 1967)
- Added checkboxes to production line for random skin, and end production after last task
- Added code for process priority to "realtime" to avoid FPS drops on some systems
- Added code for reset government loyalty, if opening older save, also in the cheat menu was added button to reset/randomize government loyalty for citizens
- Decreased profit from Tourism by 60-70%
- Added support for ZIP saves
- Added flags to residential buildings and city/area window, which citizens are allowed to move into the building
- Added less restrictions for firetrucks and ambulances when overrunning other vehicles such as trolleybuses without power or vehicles without fuel
- Added low loyalty affect negatively the birth of children - depend on the difficulty setting (unsatisfied citizen reaction level)
- Added low loyalty decrease production even the citizen is happy and health, high loyalty increases production even over 100% (depends of health, satiety and happiness of citizen)
- Added models for rail junction and rail, road and footpaths death ends
- Added new optimized parking lots
- Added notification message about low loyalty
- Added pedestrian connections to parking lots and hospital
- Added possibility to define transfer point for the citizens at bus/trains and all other vehicles. So your citizens will be able to switch the line without requirement to have two stations
- Added warning into construction window in case the road connection is required for the construction and it is not present
- Added warning message about missing fuel in the harbors or terminals
- Bottom panel can be set to top in the general settings
- Bottom panel size can be tweaked in the general settings
- Changed construction office logic, now when source is on small level of resources, only the one or few vehicles will be sent to take the resources to constructions. However this checks may not works, when source for materials is assigned to to more COs and those COs have different constructions assigned, if the COs will be have same constructions, should works without problems. This check is disabled for gravel (due to conveyor engine network) and for concrete and asphalt.
- Corrected dry bulk cargo capacity and loading/unloading electricity consumption - you may have some problems when loading/unloading materials directly to cement or alumina storages with road vehicles, need rebuild building in case problems because in old built buildings circuit breaker may be low
- If rail track construction is without workers from rail CO longer than 50 seconds, the track builder will return home
- Fix of yellow signal problems, pathfinding tweaking
- Fixed DO was not able to load from customs
- Fixed FPS problem with CO helicopters when they failed to find place to land
- Fixed bug when students with home in orphanage doesn't board into vehicles if they have specified to load students only
- Fixed city hall window
- Fixed collision problem of T813 vehicles
- Fixed crash during the game which appear when monument close to infrastructure constructions
- Fixed crash if unused excavator leave construction, crash was related to introducing non blocking parking mechanics
- Fixed crash using load anyway functionality
- Fixed fake ambulance not arrived notification message - counter was not reset, so message was appearing until another citizens from the building would needed ambulance and counter was not reset
- Fixed issue if flattening terrain without money with road or other infrastructure, strength of excavator was not counted properly
- Fixed issue if modded parking lot catch fire, game was crashing after fire destroyed parking lot
- Fixed issue that factory or cargo station was able to take resources from conveyor/pipe engine even the connection was turned off
- Fixed issue when CO mixers or dumpers with asphalt leaving especially some modded plants too early, before they catch load all (this problem was introduced after fixing when vehicle leave station despite there is small production in the factory, CO vehicles are now out of this condition)
- Fixed issue with batch suspend construction button - it was not suspending the construction in case manual construction
- Fixed issue with firefighter helicopters, in case no close lake causing struck and low FPS
- Fixed issue with power and heating plant stopped production
- Fixed landscape editor GUI issues
- Fixed missing characters for Hungarian in main menu
- Fixed problem when clicking on eye icon not guide camera to the object (due to camera movement (drag) was assigned to LMB)
- Fixed problem when pollution is turned on during the game. In case you have done this, and you have badly pollution display in the top panel info, use cheat menu to reset the pollution.
- Fixed problem when train not found route (on the station mostly) causing signal to turn red while flip of train on the signal
- Fixed problem with bad texture when building ship with more skins in the dry dock
- Fixed problem, was possible to place buildings too close to each other on hilly terrain, causing the problems with terrain when flattening, terrain was overlaps the existing building.
- Fixed radio demography statistic in the top panel
- Fixed tourism unbalanced stuff
- Fixed unlimited backward movement for ships
- Fixed upgrade of bridge in planning mode (was possible to upgrade bridge to regular road/rail)
- If ship going to refuel pumping harbor, it can refuel itself in case no fuel in the harbor
- -Improved T603 and T613 personal cars models
- Improved and scaled down cursor graphics - no more red cube
- Increased limit for vehicle loading resources - when less than 50% of amount is possible to load at station, this is considered as nothing was loaded, and train will no longer waits for load unless it will have specified wait for load. Previously this value was 15%
- Left panel can be hiding and bottom (or top) panel also
- Low loyalty effect on happiness was removed for kids and citizens living in the untouched old city buildings
- Model viewer now have scrollbar
- Now in city hall is enough have 30% productivity instead 50% to display data
- Now is not possible to draw road over rail way junction or rail-way deadend
- Now is not possible to place the dead end or rail junction over the road
- Now is possible to change "get citizens" flag during the construction of residential building
- Now ships will refuel on every stop in the schedule
- Now the grass is not removed above tunnels and underground infrastructure
- Passenger stations and platforms have now warning in case they are full
- Personal cars now can gain maximum loyalty 75%-85% depends on the unsatisfied citizens reaction level
- Radio broadcast can gain now maximum loyalty 70%-80% for citizens without personal cars, and 80%-90% for citizens with personal car, again according unsatisfied reaction level
- Removed logo from modelviewer to display it in low resolutions
- Rework of T815 dumper, more variants will follow
- Screen mark cubes replaced with more flat and nice circles
- Signal mechanics update, to fix issue that trains waiting on yellow even they should not
- TV broadcast can gain now maximum 80%-90% for citizens without personal cars, and 100% only for citizens with personal car
- Terrain tile prevention is now also on the snow transition and mud transition
- Train pathfinding changed, improved station block reservation (Let us known if you encounter any issues)
- Ugly tiled underlay gravel while road construction was replaced
- Underground pipelines or cables should be now visible (slightly highlighted) even they are not finished in the underground mode
- Various building editor fixes
- Very low loyalty, bellow 30% decreasing happiness instantly, depend on the difficulty setting (unsatisfied citizen reaction level)
- When station have defined the transfer station flag, citizens after they step out to station, they not immediate leave to workplaces (or buildings to spend free time)
- When turned of GUI, highlight selection are not rendered
- Wooden barriers for mud road and pedestrian (and wooden bridge too)
- Worker productivity is now stated in the worker's window
Changed files in this update