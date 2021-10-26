New version 0.8.5.9

YouTube

Government Loyalty

The secret police building is where only the highly educated citizens can work. They will have duty vehicles assigned to them which look like personal cars but are assigned to the secret police building. This allows the secret police to travel undercover to residential areas and install spy equipment into citizens homes to gather loyalty information on the people living there.

Every citizen has government loyalty. The higher the loyalty the more productive they are at work and the less negative influence they have on overall happiness. Citizens with lower loyalty can be restricted from working within certain critical jobs such as school, TV or radio stations, to reduce the risk of negative influence (and therefore lower government loyalty) over students or other citizens.

Finally, you can now build monuments to influence government loyalty. Building monuments can increase government loyalty by up to 50% for citizens who pass by them.

More information on government loyalty can be found here:

https://www.sovietrepublic.net/post/report-for-the-community-33

New GUI

Using community feedback, the GUI has been updated for ease of use. There is a new construction menu with customizable screen positions and a quick stats tab to access information on your citizens as well as your republic’s economy.

More information about the new GUI can be found here:

https://www.sovietrepublic.net/post/report-for-the-community-30

https://www.sovietrepublic.net/post/report-for-the-community-31

New complex rail signals mechanic update (no requirement to place the chain signals)

Optimized traffic flow added for parking lots and other buildings.

Orphanage added - Look after your republic’s children should the worst happen to their parents.

