Big Farm Story Update 1.4

**When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween!
Peeps, get yourself ready for the most spooky time of the year with our big Halloween update. Discover a brand new scene, a spine-chilling new event with great surprises and so much more... **
Added:
New seasonal event (starting soon): Shiver Night - Help the villagers prepare for Shiver Night, the big seasonal Halloween event. Complete the quests during the Halloween season to win rewards that can only be gained during this seasonal event. You need to have reached chapter five to get access to most of the seasonal event quests.
New scene: Chestnut meadow - Discover Chestnut meadow and unlock this scene with the big sweet chestnut tree that gave the valley its name. Chestnut meadow is the place where the villagers celebrate all seasonal festivals.
New anecdotes - Get to know Jacob, Hannah and Levi. With this update, we added an anecdote for each of them. You can unlock it by having the required friendship level with them.
Faster and cheaper crops: Don't like waiting? The growth time of many crops has been reduced so that none takes longer than three days now and in addition the purchase price for many seed bags was reduced too
Faster pet leveling: Leveling-up your pets is now cheaper
More decoration spots - Discover a few more decoration spots on your farm to beautify it even more
Solution for overproducing - From now on, it's no longer possible to produce more goods at a facility than what currently fits in the player's inventory
Fixed issue with players getting stuck when exchanging decorations and furniture
Happy Halloween!
Take care!
