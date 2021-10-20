oct 20 patch notes

 Skip to content

Wastelander Playtest update for 20 October 2021

  • new core ability > irrigate. Costs 7 water and turns 1 sand tile into grass
  • new pickup type > seed bomb. Contains two charges that turn 1 sand tile into grass
  • basic sound effects and more sound control
  • storm overload buffed > now sets you energy to 2x your storage every storm
  • hybrid storage buffed > can now be built on grass AND node tiles
  • biofuel buffed > doesn't cost water anymore
  • pickup connection bug fix > pickups no longer act as connection bridges for tiles on either side
  • genesis UI and post game effects improved

