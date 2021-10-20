- new core ability > irrigate. Costs 7 water and turns 1 sand tile into grass
- new pickup type > seed bomb. Contains two charges that turn 1 sand tile into grass
- basic sound effects and more sound control
- storm overload buffed > now sets you energy to 2x your storage every storm
- hybrid storage buffed > can now be built on grass AND node tiles
- biofuel buffed > doesn't cost water anymore
- pickup connection bug fix > pickups no longer act as connection bridges for tiles on either side
- genesis UI and post game effects improved
Wastelander Playtest update for 20 October 2021
oct 20 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update