Dungeon Alchemist update for 20 October 2021

AMA with the Dungeon Alchemist Devs

20 October 2021 · Build 7568221

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Join Wim De Hert and Karel Crombecq, the Dungeon Alchemist developers, as they address questions, suggestions and feedback about Dungeon Alchemist, the AI-powered map making application for fantasy roleplaying games that is currently in closed beta, and expected to launch Q1 2022.

