Version 1.40 up

Hello,
- Fixed Esther’s quest repeating the reward from the Guard
- Now you can skip to the final event by talking to Caecily (once the quest is completed)
- Chapter 1 Libelle and Ravina’s quests have easier enemies
- Added vulnerabilities to some bosses
- Can deliver Misaki’s quest “Tea Business” (sadly not retroactve, you need to speak with Mai or Nina to proceed)
- Now the picture in Danthienne’s solo scene is visible
- Fixed crash once clicking on Libelle’s empty spot (Chapter 1)
- Town labels don’t appear anymore during Konrad and the blue-haired girl’s scene
- Fixed Red Fox not leaving party after Chapter 2
- Minor fixes
Thanks
Changed files in this update