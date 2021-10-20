 Skip to content

Faylinn's Quest update for 20 October 2021

Version 1.40 up

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

  • Fixed Esther’s quest repeating the reward from the Guard
  • Now you can skip to the final event by talking to Caecily (once the quest is completed)
  • Chapter 1 Libelle and Ravina’s quests have easier enemies
  • Added vulnerabilities to some bosses
  • Can deliver Misaki’s quest “Tea Business” (sadly not retroactve, you need to speak with Mai or Nina to proceed)
  • Now the picture in Danthienne’s solo scene is visible
  • Fixed crash once clicking on Libelle’s empty spot (Chapter 1)
  • Town labels don’t appear anymore during Konrad and the blue-haired girl’s scene
  • Fixed Red Fox not leaving party after Chapter 2
  • Minor fixes

    Thanks

