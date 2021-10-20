- You can now remove trees and rocks from the world
- Added the first version of an emote system! Interacting with other players will bring up a menu where - - You can select the emote you want to use
- Further adjustments to the weather and day & night cycle
- Added an autoharvesting function to the player camp. Establishing a camp will now periodically remove all resources in the camp's vicinity.
- Moved the debug menu to a different UI so the creative view isn't as cluttered
- Enabled analytics for general data collection (things like playtime, client errors, in-game actions, etc.)
Project Existence - Multiplayer Sandbox update for 20 October 2021
0.4.125 - Harvesting Trees, first Iteration of emotes and "auto harvesting"
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update