Released | Tatuus Content Updates

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New updates!

Today, we are delighted to introduce a raft of new updates for our vast collection of Tatuus open wheel cars in rFactor 2. For this new release, each car has been reviewed and where appropriate received visual updates in order to fully represent the latest safety feature designs implemented across the brand, as well as plenty of other tweaks, fixes, improvements and changes.

These new Tatuus group updates have been deployed to their respective cars within the Studio 397 Steam Workshop today, and should download automatically the next time players restart their Steam client.

Full details of the changes introduced as part of this latest release can be found below. Of the main improvements brought to the cars today, players can look forward to a wide-ranging selection of visual updates, audio improvements and physics changes, as the development team have been working hard behind the scenes to review any outstanding issues that may have been reported by the community in the months since the cars first released, as well taking the opportunity to bring forward a few quality of life improvements that should make a nice difference to the driving experience behind the wheel.

Of particular note, the new build also introduces a rather exciting Oval configuration for the USF 17 and PM 18 cars, opening up another new and unique way to experience these exciting little formula style cars.

Tatuus F4-T014 v1.14

RPM limiter update

Added turbo whistle and pop-off sound

Reduced oversteer on coming of the brakes

Default brake force 90kg

Tatuus USF-17 v1.14

Added Frontal Impact device

Added oval setup option

Adjusted Rear ride height default 40mm

Adjusted Rear wing default from D1 to B1

Brake Bias default 56-44

Default brake force 70 Kg

56% front pressure bias.

Template fix for the nose cone

Fixed typo in Halo upgrade.

Tatuus PM-18 v1.32

Add Frontal Impact device

Removed rear geometry description from tuning page

Add oval setup option

Brake Bias default 56-44

Default brake force 70 Kg

Tatuus FT-50 v1.14

Gears added preload setting in LSD

Brake Bias default 56-44

Default brake force 80 Kg

Tatuus_F.3_T318 v1.20

Added turbo whistle, pop-off sound, ALS (anti-lag-system Upshift bang)

Gears added the LDS linear

Reduced oversteer on coming of the brakes

Removed brake blanking option

Default brake force 70 Kg

Added front caster setup option, range 2,5-4,5 0.5 steps default 3,5.

Added UMP front setup option, range -5 +10 default STD (=0)

Change rear default tire pressure from 109 to 115 kPa

Asia F3 only: Gitti tire drop off, wear. Increased wear by 25%.