0.9.1 - the I HOPE THIS WORKS update

some users have reported that the game is crashing. unfortunately, i have not been able to recreate them. this update contains a collection of guesses, so please let me know if anything has improved. together we can make satryn deluxe (mostly) crash-free (maybe)!
ui
- added a little indicator to show which leaderboard is selected
- can now press pause during screen transitions
- level transition time reduced by 1.1 seconds
- screen transitions are a bit quicker too (oh you want the specific time? well uh okay it’s now 0.235 seconds. was 0.35)
gameplay changes
- gluon mass increased, should make them easier to dodge
- huntress, mite, and termimite movement speed increased
- termimites now try to sneak up closer behind you (previously kept a polite distance)
- bloom, devoider, termimama, riflepod, and gluon max possible spawns per wave slightly increased
- flame power-up range slightly decreased
bug fixes
- fixed player bullet particles sometimes not going away
- fixed some thread-unsafe object instancing and removal
other
- updated the gamepad database, since some users who reported crashes were using gamepads not present in the old database
- updated to the latest steamworks sdk
Changed files in this update