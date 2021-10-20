 Skip to content

satryn deluxe update for 20 October 2021

0.9.1 - the I HOPE THIS WORKS update

Build 7567940

Patchnotes via Steam Community

some users have reported that the game is crashing. unfortunately, i have not been able to recreate them. this update contains a collection of guesses, so please let me know if anything has improved. together we can make satryn deluxe (mostly) crash-free (maybe)!

ui

  • added a little indicator to show which leaderboard is selected
  • can now press pause during screen transitions
  • level transition time reduced by 1.1 seconds
  • screen transitions are a bit quicker too (oh you want the specific time? well uh okay it’s now 0.235 seconds. was 0.35)

gameplay changes

  • gluon mass increased, should make them easier to dodge
  • huntress, mite, and termimite movement speed increased
  • termimites now try to sneak up closer behind you (previously kept a polite distance)
  • bloom, devoider, termimama, riflepod, and gluon max possible spawns per wave slightly increased
  • flame power-up range slightly decreased

bug fixes

  • fixed player bullet particles sometimes not going away
  • fixed some thread-unsafe object instancing and removal

other

  • updated the gamepad database, since some users who reported crashes were using gamepads not present in the old database
  • updated to the latest steamworks sdk

