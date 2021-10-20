 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Pixel Puzzles Illustrations & Anime update for 20 October 2021

*NEW* - FLASH PUZZLE

Share · View all patches · Build 7567913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



You'll have from the 20/OCTOBER/2021 until the 20/DECEMBER/2021 to solve the puzzle and collect your unique Flash Badge ːHintTokenː

Remember once it's gone it's [b]GONE! [/b]

Enjoy!

ːgoldenbitː



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1005240

Changed files in this update

Pixel Puzzles Illustrations Anime Content Depot 1005241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.