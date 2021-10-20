 Skip to content

Nightmare: Les Origines update for 20 October 2021

1.8.5a Halloween Update New Chapter and many more

Share · View all patches · Build 7567839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.8.5a is available! in public test version!

It includes some additions, corrections, and various things.

Update Note:

    • Changing the death screen
  • Creation of new animations
  • Fix of IA in chapter 3
  • Modification of pre-game lobby
  • Hunting music volume increases
  • Added pain sound when player is hit
    • When the player has 49 points of life or less he will run slower, this also affects the walking speed, to fight against this the player will simply have to apply some healing.
  • Potential fix of a bug with hit points that sometimes went back to 100
    • Players' bodies will no longer disappear after their deaths
    • Correction of text in chapter 3
  • Editing menus
    • Repair Glitch Plungers
    • Addition of Chapter 4
  • Adding a new AI

