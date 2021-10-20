Rainbow Billy - Content Update 1.1

Today we release our first update! This update focuses mostly on bugfixes and quality of life improvements based on user feedback! Here's a quick overview :
Patch Notes
Major Fixes
- Fixed Achievement "Practice makes Perfect". Player who already succeeded more than 50 QTEs perfectly will be awarded this achievement the next time they perfect a QTE!
- Fixed one Thought that was not obtainable.
- Fixed possible issues when saving and reloading the game at very specific moments.
- You can now pet the dog during the end sequence!
Minor Fixes
- Performance improvements when traveling the Sea.
- Fixed spelling mistakes in French.
- Made QTE Hold Inputs visual more accurate.
- Fixed clipping in Fishing UI and added wide screen support.
Quality of Life
- Fishing Spots with unique items are now shown on the compass.
- Diary now tells you when the last save happened.
What's Next
That's it for now! Expect more content in the next updates! If you'd like to participate and vote on the next features that will be implemented, be sure to
Changed files in this update