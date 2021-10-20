Version 0.21 is now Released

Here are all the changes in this build:
- Fixed a bug with shop not rendering all items correctly
- Fixed a bug with Faction Action menu not showing correct enemies intent/futures
- Faction actions menu is now available from everywhere
- City UI is now cleaner
- Cut a couple of things that unfortunately didn't add that much value to the game like settlement scenes
- You can now sacrifice cards in order to get more time left and more money
- Enemies no longer attack settlements
- Lowered number of enemies showing to improve game readability
- Additional panel to improve readability of game events
Good news is that I'm back on developing games full-time so this will receive the love and care it needs to improve, and it will start receiving weekly updates until it's completion(which will be sooner than expected).
Changed files in this update