Color Souls update for 20 October 2021

Halloween Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7567319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween Theme

  • Ink color swaped to Halloween Color Pallet

  • Ink spots are spider webs now

  • Daltoniel(Protagonist) has a Witch Hat

  • All enemies and bosses have a Witch Hat

  • Halloween Decorations Fly through the vacuum

Enjoy the Halloween Atmosphere

