Improvements to steam workshop support & in-game modding plus crash fix.

[1.40]
- Fixed rare crash bug when starting a second game after quitting one where media spin events had recently been used.
- Changed the perception UI so that the values are labelled as +- 50% in all cases instead of sometimes being +-100%. (UI only change).
- Fixed bug where you could implement some policies that should be hidden if you searched for them from the main UI.
- Improved mod support to prevent confusion between workshop-installed mods and local mods you are developing.
- Added support for modding situations.
Changed files in this update