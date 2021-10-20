Update Notes For October 20

- Co-op multiplayer now support Workshop puzzles.
- Accepting a Multiplayer invite now takes the player to the lobby screen.
- Bug in the confirm message when removing a large group of puzzle pieces fixed.
- Small graphical update to Settings and Main menu.
- Minor variation improvement to some of the puzzle piece shapes.
- +Few more bug fixes
Animated Puzzles update for 20 October 2021
