Animated Puzzles update for 20 October 2021

Update Notes For October 20

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Co-op multiplayer now support Workshop puzzles.
  • Accepting a Multiplayer invite now takes the player to the lobby screen.
  • Bug in the confirm message when removing a large group of puzzle pieces fixed.
  • Small graphical update to Settings and Main menu.
  • Minor variation improvement to some of the puzzle piece shapes.
  • +Few more bug fixes

