Tandem: a tale of shadows update for 21 October 2021

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows release update

Build 7567050

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI/UX

  • Adapted the main menu UI to correctly scale for 4:3 screens
  • Added windowed mode in the settings
  • Added VSYNC in the settings

Localization

  • Added correct polish font override
  • Fixed the text for "Simplified Chinese" in language options

Game

  • Redesigned the end level system to avoid Emma being stuck or killed during the animation
  • Redesigned wall openings to be much more visible
  • Minor visual fixes and improvements
  • Level 1-8 : Increased the first spider’s speed to avoid getting soft blocked
  • Level 1-9 : adjustments to puzzle 2 to make the passage more visible
  • Rebalanced the difficulty in the last part of the Kitchen boss

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed minor key bindings issues for some menus
  • Fixed a game map glitch when hitting "previous world", "next world", "down"
  • Fixed a graphical glitch when going back and forth between the game menu and game map
  • Fixed video cinematics skipping with only a short button press on gamepad
  • Fixed Fenton being able to open red button doors
  • Fixed minor collision issues
  • Level 2-2 B, fixed a rare occurrence of Emma getting stuck on respawn
  • Level 2-1 Fixed the collision near secret entrance

