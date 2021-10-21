Tandem: A Tale of Shadows release update

UI/UX
- Adapted the main menu UI to correctly scale for 4:3 screens
- Added windowed mode in the settings
- Added VSYNC in the settings
Localization
- Added correct polish font override
- Fixed the text for "Simplified Chinese" in language options
Game
- Redesigned the end level system to avoid Emma being stuck or killed during the animation
- Redesigned wall openings to be much more visible
- Minor visual fixes and improvements
- Level 1-8 : Increased the first spider’s speed to avoid getting soft blocked
- Level 1-9 : adjustments to puzzle 2 to make the passage more visible
- Rebalanced the difficulty in the last part of the Kitchen boss
Bug Fixes
- Fixed minor key bindings issues for some menus
- Fixed a game map glitch when hitting "previous world", "next world", "down"
- Fixed a graphical glitch when going back and forth between the game menu and game map
- Fixed video cinematics skipping with only a short button press on gamepad
- Fixed Fenton being able to open red button doors
- Fixed minor collision issues
- Level 2-2 B, fixed a rare occurrence of Emma getting stuck on respawn
- Level 2-1 Fixed the collision near secret entrance
