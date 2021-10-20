Patch 20 October for The Altered Lands is now live!
Hello adventurers!
I fixed things below:
- Removed eye bulge when idle with bow
- Added rune stones to switch player class in Anathreal, Birch Wood Farm
- Added invisible frames during dodge
- Fixed craftables in The Lost Isles
- Added lot of more material spawns (mining stones, bushes, shrooms, etc...)
- Polished Recall stone (Teleport scrolls to spawn portal back to innkeeper)
- All characters textures optimized
- Added arrow to show direction to Quest goal location
- Added few items(poisons, drinks and spears)
- World optimization
Let me know if you find any problems in game or want something to change!
Any feedback is welcome and I want to continue to develop the game with your support!
