The Altered Lands update for 20 October 2021

PATCH 20. OCTOBER

Build 7566843

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 20 October for The Altered Lands is now live!

Hello adventurers!

I fixed things below:

  • Removed eye bulge when idle with bow
  • Added rune stones to switch player class in Anathreal, Birch Wood Farm
  • Added invisible frames during dodge
  • Fixed craftables in The Lost Isles
  • Added lot of more material spawns (mining stones, bushes, shrooms, etc...)
  • Polished Recall stone (Teleport scrolls to spawn portal back to innkeeper)
  • All characters textures optimized
  • Added arrow to show direction to Quest goal location
  • Added few items(poisons, drinks and spears)
  • World optimization

Let me know if you find any problems in game or want something to change!

Any feedback is welcome and I want to continue to develop the game with your support!

