Hotfix 0.9.1.0



Hi Residents of Alithea!

Thank you so much for the awesome reception of Update 14 , which has brought a lot of under the hood features and things to make the game so much better.

We are actively monitoring our Discord to see the reports coming in of the bugs that people experience. We have changed A LOT of stuff that you might not realize so things were bound to break down.

We have seen the biggest problems being with our new keybinding system that we have overhauled. The goal of this small hot fix is to address as much as possible and as fast as possible. We hope this will alleviate a lot of your issues that you are experiencing.

Happy Spooktober!

- Invisible Walls





Added a button to clear keybindings on the keybind menu, which will clear previous entries from when we saved data differently - should allow you to rebind keys correctly again.

Added an entrance sign to the Personoid Quarters level.

Adjusted some clipping glasses and added a little cute baby statue on the Backfill area.

Set the default platform icon to be a mouse if it is empty on the friends list menu.

Fixed a collision error on the doorway on the Casino level.

Removed collision on some door elements on the Resort level.

Removed collision on some door elements on the Restaurant level.

Fixed the spelling of “Deutsch” in the language selection.

Fixed Arabic translation overlapping on the controller scheme.

Fixed localization for Invert camera X on the controller settings menu.

Fixed localization for Invert camera Y on the controller settings menu.

Fixed localization for Look Sensitivity on the controller settings menu.

Fixed localization for the Video submenu header in the video settings menu.

Fixed the “Golf Hat” for feminine so it is properly attached to the correct joint.

Fixed localization of “block”.

Fixed the icon for the umbrella hat so it has the correct icon.

Fixed some of the halloween drop items maybe being influenced by hair color.

Fixed the alignment of extravagant items.

Fixed some sound queues on the Join Game button not being played correctly upon cancel.

Fixed an issue that would allow you to move if being teleported to the elevator while being electrocuted.

Disconnected players from the backfill lobby remain in the game throughout.

We are working on a fix.

We are working on a fix. The Push-to-Talk button cannot be rebound.

We are working on a fix.

We are working on a fix. The Look Sensitivity slider does not apply your selection.

We are working on a fix. In the meantime if you enable/disable the Invert Camera X or Invert Camera Y options. Then when you adjust the look sensitivity then the setting will be applied correctly.

Thanks so much for reading!

Join the discussion on our [discord here](www.discord.gg/fct) and of course... add the game to your library, or wishlist, right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/953880/First_Class_Trouble