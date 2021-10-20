-Fixed the dancing legs of the corpses.
-Finally fixed the spawn of duplicate weapons in multiplayer after the death of the player character.
-Fixed inability to get achievements for some endings.
-Fixed inability to get the "Bad ending" achievement.
-Fixed an issue that caused the William Walker model to disappear in the final cut-scene in the "Courtesy Call" level when the checkpoint was loaded.
-The soundtrack of the third co-op mission was enhanced.
-Added additional sounds to the final cut-scene of the "No deals" level
NORR part II: Will Walker update for 20 October 2021
Hotfix pack №1
