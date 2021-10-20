 Skip to content

NORR part II: Will Walker update for 20 October 2021

Hotfix pack №1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the dancing legs of the corpses.

-Finally fixed the spawn of duplicate weapons in multiplayer after the death of the player character.

-Fixed inability to get achievements for some endings.

-Fixed inability to get the "Bad ending" achievement.

-Fixed an issue that caused the William Walker model to disappear in the final cut-scene in the "Courtesy Call" level when the checkpoint was loaded.

-The soundtrack of the third co-op mission was enhanced.

-Added additional sounds to the final cut-scene of the "No deals" level

