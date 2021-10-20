Patch Notes - October 20, 2021

Content
* Rankings will be enabled.
* Rankings will reset every week during maintenance.
* Attendance Rewards have been updated.
[table][tr] [td]
Oct. 20
[/td] [td]
Oct. 21
[/td] [td]
Oct. 22
[/td] [td]
Oct. 23
[/td] [td]
Oct. 24
[/td] [td]
Oct. 25
[/td] [td]
Oct. 26
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
100 Loyalty Tokens
[/td] [td]
Laurel Wreath Piece x15
[/td] [td]
Level 2 Runestone Chest x3
[/td] [td]
[Account] Refined Weapon Enhance Stone
[/td] [td]
[Account] Refined Armor Enhance Stone
[/td] [td]
Safe Enhancement Tool
[/td] [td]
Luminus Battle Support Box
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Oct. 27
[/td] [td]
Oct. 28
[/td] [td]
Oct. 29
[/td] [td]
Oct. 30
[/td] [td]
Oct. 31
[/td] [td]
Nov. 01
[/td] [td]
Nov. 02
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
100 Loyalty Tokens
[/td] [td]
Laurel Wreath Piece x30
[/td] [td]
Level 3 Runestone Chest x3
[/td] [td]
[Account] Refined Weapon Enhance Stone
[/td] [td]
[Account] Refined Armor Enhance Stone
[/td] [td]
Safe Enhancement Tool
[/td] [td]
Luminus Battle Support Box
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Nov. 03
[/td] [td]
Nov. 04
[/td] [td]
Nov. 05
[/td] [td]
Nov. 06
[/td] [td]
Nov. 07
[/td] [td]
Nov. 08
[/td] [td]
Nov. 09
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
100 Loyalty Tokens
[/td] [td]
[Event] EXP Boost Elixir
[/td] [td]
Level 4 Runestone Chest x3
[/td] [td]
[Account] Refined Weapon Enhance Stone
[/td] [td]
[Account] Refined Armor Enhance Stone
[/td] [td]
Safe Enhancement Tool x2
[/td] [td]
Luminus Battle Support Box
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
Nov. 10
[/td] [td]
Nov. 11
[/td] [td]
Nov. 12
[/td] [td]
Nov. 13
[/td] [td]
Nov. 14
[/td] [td]
Nov. 15
[/td] [td]
Nov. 16
[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]
100 Loyalty Tokens
[/td] [td]
Hunting EXP Gain +300% Potion
[/td] [td]
Unstable Catalyst Fragment
[/td] [td]
[Account] Refined Weapon Enhance Stone
[/td] [td]
[Account] Refined Armor Enhance Stone
[/td] [td]
Safe Enhancement Tool x2
[/td] [td]
Luminus Battle Support Box
[/td] [/tr] [/table]
Bug Fixes
* Fixed the issue where it was impossible to enter the boss room as the abnormal state was removed when moving to the Treasure Room upon acquiring Mardut's key at the Dimensional Portal "Exile's Island".
* Fixed the issue where certain parts of the UI text were cut off during Realm War.
-
Fixed the issue where the video tooltip of [Bind] Attribute: Displacing Art of Fencing was different from the Skill Attribute video tooltip.
* Activate the first line of the Rune Attribute of your choice (Start of Growth).
-
Activate a 12pt Rune Attribute effect (Character Growth Guide).
-
Activate a 33pt Rune Attribute effect (Character Growth Guide).
-
-
Fixed the issue where the Elementalist's Electric skills could not activate Elemental Explosion while Scorching Heat was at 5 stacks.
-
Fixed the issue where 2 stacks of Scorching Heat were applied when hitting with the Frost Colossus skill.
-
Fixed the issue where the minimum and maximum prices were not displayed in the marketplace item registration pop-up window that appears for the first time upon logging in.
-
Fixed the issue where the Glide Leap Count reset when the Equipment Upgrade UI was opened from the main menu while gliding.
-
Fixed the issue where an error occurred when quickly registering a pet in the Pet UI.
Known Issues
* Parts of the Ruby Shop text may appear in English when the client language is set to German, French or Spanish.
