 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Grounded update for 21 October 2021

Hotfix Patch 0.11.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7566719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • A full colony of Red Ants will no longer all try to sleep in the same spot in the ant hill when sleeping. Reduces Ant bunching at night.
  • Item slots now show the weapon upgrade type (Tough, Mighty, Fresh, Spicy, Salty) instead of the level number. The item level number can still be viewed in the description box.
  • Cactus hazard has a cooldown before hurting you again.
  • Empty jar under the picnic table has been adjusted to make it easier to get out of.
  • Fence planks near the Hedge have been updated to the new fence plank art.
  • Treasure in the Sandbox will randomly respawn instead of all spots respawning all the time.
  • Repair costs for Salt Morning Star and Mint Mace are now equivalent.

Bug Fixes - All Platforms:

Major Issues:

  • Fixed crash related to equipping / unequipping items.
  • Fixed crash related to bases.
  • Fixed crash related to creature pathing.
  • The switch to the main lab room in the Black Ant Hill no longer gets stuck in a bad state.
  • Under construction tape blocking the Hot and Hazy areas has been removed.

Other Issues:

  • Walls crenellate again.
  • Hotpouch slots show the item count again.
  • You can no longer purchase some Milk Molar upgrades without having enough Milk Molars.
  • Arrow damage values are consistent across the same tier.
  • New Equipment from the Hot and Hazy update have correct durability values.
  • Duplicate entries for Pebblet Foundation and Shovel+ no longer show up in the BURG.L Swap Shop if you are loading a save from 0.10 or earlier that has collected the old Paint Can BURG.L chip.
  • Tech Chip BURG.L Quests for chips in harder areas of the yard will no longer show up in the available quest list early in the game.
  • Clients that unequip an item or throw an item will have their hot pouches correctly refresh.
  • Coup De Grass level 2 will properly unlock if you find the clover second. Old saves with this issue will need to do the non-clover part again for it to unlock.
  • Improved client interact consistency while crouched.
  • Temp BURG.L Quest text is no longer temp.

Changed files in this update

Maine - Windows Depot 962131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.