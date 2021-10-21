Hotfix Patch 0.11.1

Changes
- A full colony of Red Ants will no longer all try to sleep in the same spot in the ant hill when sleeping. Reduces Ant bunching at night.
- Item slots now show the weapon upgrade type (Tough, Mighty, Fresh, Spicy, Salty) instead of the level number. The item level number can still be viewed in the description box.
- Cactus hazard has a cooldown before hurting you again.
- Empty jar under the picnic table has been adjusted to make it easier to get out of.
- Fence planks near the Hedge have been updated to the new fence plank art.
- Treasure in the Sandbox will randomly respawn instead of all spots respawning all the time.
- Repair costs for Salt Morning Star and Mint Mace are now equivalent.
Bug Fixes - All Platforms:
Major Issues:
- Fixed crash related to equipping / unequipping items.
- Fixed crash related to bases.
- Fixed crash related to creature pathing.
- The switch to the main lab room in the Black Ant Hill no longer gets stuck in a bad state.
- Under construction tape blocking the Hot and Hazy areas has been removed.
Other Issues:
- Walls crenellate again.
- Hotpouch slots show the item count again.
- You can no longer purchase some Milk Molar upgrades without having enough Milk Molars.
- Arrow damage values are consistent across the same tier.
- New Equipment from the Hot and Hazy update have correct durability values.
- Duplicate entries for Pebblet Foundation and Shovel+ no longer show up in the BURG.L Swap Shop if you are loading a save from 0.10 or earlier that has collected the old Paint Can BURG.L chip.
- Tech Chip BURG.L Quests for chips in harder areas of the yard will no longer show up in the available quest list early in the game.
- Clients that unequip an item or throw an item will have their hot pouches correctly refresh.
- Coup De Grass level 2 will properly unlock if you find the clover second. Old saves with this issue will need to do the non-clover part again for it to unlock.
- Improved client interact consistency while crouched.
- Temp BURG.L Quest text is no longer temp.
Changed files in this update