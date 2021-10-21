Emergency Server Maintenance: 10.21.2021

Greetings Ballers,
We will be conducting an Emergency Server Maintenance today, October 21st, 2021.
Kindly check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
10/21 00:00 ~ 02:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
New Downloadable Patch will be released to fix following issue :
-Noah nametag icon is missing
-Noah character sound will be added
-Stat Boost banner image will be changed to Noah
-Zombie Arcade camera issue
-Unable to receive Intermediate training mission reward
Note: We will have to put all of the Servers down to fully fix the issue.
============================================
Thank you for your patience and understanding regarding this matter.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
Changed files in this update