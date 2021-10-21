 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 21 October 2021

Emergency Server Maintenance: 10.21.2021

Build 7566663

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Ballers,

We will be conducting an Emergency Server Maintenance today, October 21st, 2021.

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:​

10/21 00:00 ~ 02:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

New Downloadable Patch will be released to fix following issue :

-Noah nametag icon is missing

-Noah character sound will be added

-Stat Boost banner image will be changed to Noah

-Zombie Arcade camera issue

-Unable to receive Intermediate training mission reward

Note: We will have to put all of the Servers down to fully fix the issue.

============================================

Thank you for your patience and understanding regarding this matter.

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​​

