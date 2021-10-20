 Skip to content

Chicken Invaders Universe update for 20 October 2021

Early Access version 93

Well, that didn’t last long. A lot of bug fixes to multiplayer. Enough said.

More details about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-93/18599

