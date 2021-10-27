 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Voidigo update for 27 October 2021

Voidigo v0.1.0 - The Halloween Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7566633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

---**

**---[h2=NEW]NEW[/h2]

NEW POWERUPS
  • Crazy Bat Lady
  • Pump King
  • Bat Bullet Lotion
  • Bat Button
  • Bone Button
  • Grave Button
  • Bat Slippers
  • Soul Slippers
  • Bone Slippers
NEW WEAPONS
  • Skeleton Musician
  • Chomping Skeleton
  • Rare Dog Breed
  • Stuffed Urn
  • Batatat
  • TV Girl
  • Renegade Witch Cat
  • Skeletoot
  • Batapult

---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]

  • Active reload now interrupts sprint toggle.
  • Player is now invincible during enterable intro transition.
  • Healthupper - Does not push the player away on use anymore.
  • Buttons - Do not despawn when outside view anymore. Now tinted towards the ground color when pressed. Have a trail and impact effect when landing. Has an outline and is also drawn at a lower opacity over everything else. Max fly distance is shorter.
  • Antivoid - Area is a bit bigger.
POWERUP CHANGES
  • Coffee - Not able to hurt entities in the Antivoid anymore.
  • Rat Slippers - New particle effects. Rats are now launched in the air before they land.
WEAPON CHANGES
  • Cheese Hammer - Rats are now launched in the air before they land.
  • 55 Vocaliber - New look!

---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]

  • Enemies cannot hurt bosses with melee attacks anymore.
  • Destroying bullets with melee now hurts durability less and is more balanced between weapons.
  • Blocking bullets now only retains half of their damage.
  • Difficulty - Ammo gain from pickups and health drop chance now scales with difficulty. Difficulty descriptions now have more information.
  • Weapons now start with full ammo.
POWERUP BALANCING
  • Emeraldon Shielding - Longer range, damage is flat and not based on blocked damage. Lasers now shoot where you are aiming. Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'.
  • Elemental Buttons - Triggers more often.
  • Frog Bullet Lotion - Needs a bit more damage to trigger.
WEAPON BALANCING
  • Bomb Rod - Slightly lowered damage.
  • Kick Stick - More damage, faster wind up and launches you a bit further.
  • Thumper - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Ultra Rare'. Has more ammo.
  • Booster Scythe - Does a bit more damage, launches the player further and has less freeze frames on hit.
  • Siegemaster - No charge up.
  • Bostaff - A bit more durability.
  • Cloudy Slapper - More durability.
  • Giant Insect Debris - More durability.
  • Bad Sax - Less spread.
  • Zapper - More damage and now homing, no charge up, shorter range and does not penetrate anymore. Now 'Rare' instead of 'Ultra Rare'.
  • Quadzooka - Does more damage, a bit less ammo.
  • Rat King - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'.
  • Thorn Borne - More ammo, bigger clip, less damage, now homing and have faster firerate.

---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]

  • Made it not possible to get behind camp lockers.
  • Fixed Currency Eater not getting hit effects when stomped.
  • Powerup Bundle item can not get corrupted if empty anymore.
  • Fixed an issue with some interactables placing too close and obscuring each other.
  • Fixed a rare crash with settings.
  • Fixed a rare crash with melee hitboxes.
  • Fixed a visual bug causing the ui clip becoming too stretched out for one frame.
POWERUP FIXES
  • Apocalyptic Stone Tablet - Fixed comet not pausing during cutscenes.
  • Back Buckler - Fixed it being visible when player was not.
  • Clozo's Arm - Made it work better in 'Classic' gamepad mode.

Changed files in this update

Voidigo Content Depot 1304681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.