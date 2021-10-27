Voidigo v0.1.0 - The Halloween Update

---**
**---[h2=NEW]NEW[/h2]
NEW POWERUPS
- Crazy Bat Lady
- Pump King
- Bat Bullet Lotion
- Bat Button
- Bone Button
- Grave Button
- Bat Slippers
- Soul Slippers
- Bone Slippers
NEW WEAPONS
- Skeleton Musician
- Chomping Skeleton
- Rare Dog Breed
- Stuffed Urn
- Batatat
- TV Girl
- Renegade Witch Cat
- Skeletoot
- Batapult
---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]
- Active reload now interrupts sprint toggle.
- Player is now invincible during enterable intro transition.
- Healthupper - Does not push the player away on use anymore.
- Buttons - Do not despawn when outside view anymore. Now tinted towards the ground color when pressed. Have a trail and impact effect when landing. Has an outline and is also drawn at a lower opacity over everything else. Max fly distance is shorter.
- Antivoid - Area is a bit bigger.
POWERUP CHANGES
- Coffee - Not able to hurt entities in the Antivoid anymore.
- Rat Slippers - New particle effects. Rats are now launched in the air before they land.
WEAPON CHANGES
- Cheese Hammer - Rats are now launched in the air before they land.
- 55 Vocaliber - New look!
---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]
- Enemies cannot hurt bosses with melee attacks anymore.
- Destroying bullets with melee now hurts durability less and is more balanced between weapons.
- Blocking bullets now only retains half of their damage.
- Difficulty - Ammo gain from pickups and health drop chance now scales with difficulty. Difficulty descriptions now have more information.
- Weapons now start with full ammo.
POWERUP BALANCING
- Emeraldon Shielding - Longer range, damage is flat and not based on blocked damage. Lasers now shoot where you are aiming. Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'.
- Elemental Buttons - Triggers more often.
- Frog Bullet Lotion - Needs a bit more damage to trigger.
WEAPON BALANCING
- Bomb Rod - Slightly lowered damage.
- Kick Stick - More damage, faster wind up and launches you a bit further.
- Thumper - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Ultra Rare'. Has more ammo.
- Booster Scythe - Does a bit more damage, launches the player further and has less freeze frames on hit.
- Siegemaster - No charge up.
- Bostaff - A bit more durability.
- Cloudy Slapper - More durability.
- Giant Insect Debris - More durability.
- Bad Sax - Less spread.
- Zapper - More damage and now homing, no charge up, shorter range and does not penetrate anymore. Now 'Rare' instead of 'Ultra Rare'.
- Quadzooka - Does more damage, a bit less ammo.
- Rat King - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'.
- Thorn Borne - More ammo, bigger clip, less damage, now homing and have faster firerate.
---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]
- Made it not possible to get behind camp lockers.
- Fixed Currency Eater not getting hit effects when stomped.
- Powerup Bundle item can not get corrupted if empty anymore.
- Fixed an issue with some interactables placing too close and obscuring each other.
- Fixed a rare crash with settings.
- Fixed a rare crash with melee hitboxes.
- Fixed a visual bug causing the ui clip becoming too stretched out for one frame.
POWERUP FIXES
- Apocalyptic Stone Tablet - Fixed comet not pausing during cutscenes.
- Back Buckler - Fixed it being visible when player was not.
- Clozo's Arm - Made it work better in 'Classic' gamepad mode.
Changed files in this update