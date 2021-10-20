 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 20 October 2021

Silicon City v0.33.5 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We spent the last few days to work on several bugs the community raised via Steam discussions or Discord.

We managed to improve the performance, memory usage and fixed 2 main causes of crash (related to memory usage). Here is the result.

Patch content

  • FIX: You can no longer build on the water in Island biome

  • FIX: Powerball in 3x speed provide electricity to building in a better way

  • FIX: If you build on a forest and you don't have enough money for the building, the forest will not be destroyed

  • FIX: Better building selection preview rendering

  • FIX: Better memory management

  • FIX: Better performance

  • FIX: Several translation fix

  • UPDATE: you can skip the intro using ESC key

Known issues in 0.33.5

  • Displays with HDR capability and HDR turned ON on Windows and MacOS are preventing the game to start

    Known workaround : https://steamcommunity.com/app/1121200/discussions/0/4809273833199389744
  • Firefighters and ambulance drivers do not use their emergency vehicle to reach the emergency destination
  • Powerballs still have some difficulties to reach far and almost isolated areas
  • Texture of several buildings are bugged
  • Sometimes databars are not updated when building information change

Changed files in this update

Silicon City Content Depot 1121201
Silicon City Content for Linux Depot 1121202
Silicon City Content for MacOS Depot 1121203
