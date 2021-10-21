Fixed an issue where players would join the wrong server. If you encountered strange behaviour with the previous versions you are encouraged to uninstall and reinstall the game for a smooth transition.
Tafl Champions: Ancient Chess update for 21 October 2021
Hotfix v1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tafl Champions Windows 32-bit Depot 1577151
- Loading history…
Tafl Champions Windows 64-bit Depot 1577152
- Loading history…
Tafl Champions MacOS Depot 1577153
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update