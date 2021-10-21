 Skip to content

Tafl Champions: Ancient Chess update for 21 October 2021

Hotfix v1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where players would join the wrong server. If you encountered strange behaviour with the previous versions you are encouraged to uninstall and reinstall the game for a smooth transition.

Tafl Champions Windows 32-bit Depot 1577151
Tafl Champions Windows 64-bit Depot 1577152
Tafl Champions MacOS Depot 1577153
