Eclipse update for 20 October 2021

Patch Note 0.1.6

Friends. Hey! I am actively working on bug fixes and game bugs. Today I will share with you a new patch, it includes:

  • Rework inventory. Design change
  • Increased the number of player inventory slots
  • Increased the number of slots for merchants
  • Now, if a weapon occupies both slots, then the second slot is marked as inoperative
  • Some players in the game had problems with money, they came up with a solution. Now with a very small chance, but it is possible to knock out jewels from enemies and barrels.

    Merchants will gladly accept such a product from you;)
  • Shields are now correctly displayed in the hands of the hero
  • Fixed some bugs in Russian localization
  • Fixed some problems at locations
  • Now the game is split into packages of files no more than 4 GB, when updating the game on SSD disks, there should be no problem of free space reservation
  • Fixed the appearance of a small white window on the skill panel

