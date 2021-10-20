Patch Note 0.1.6

Friends. Hey! I am actively working on bug fixes and game bugs. Today I will share with you a new patch, it includes:
- Rework inventory. Design change
- Increased the number of player inventory slots
- Increased the number of slots for merchants
- Now, if a weapon occupies both slots, then the second slot is marked as inoperative
- Some players in the game had problems with money, they came up with a solution. Now with a very small chance, but it is possible to knock out jewels from enemies and barrels.
Merchants will gladly accept such a product from you;)
- Shields are now correctly displayed in the hands of the hero
- Fixed some bugs in Russian localization
- Fixed some problems at locations
- Now the game is split into packages of files no more than 4 GB, when updating the game on SSD disks, there should be no problem of free space reservation
- Fixed the appearance of a small white window on the skill panel
Changed files in this update