Hex of Steel update for 20 October 2021

6.0.9

20 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Horse towed now adds 3 MPs (instead of 2) and costs 50.
  • Half track towed now adds 4 MPs (instead of 3) and costs 150.
  • Trucks option now adds 5 MPs (instead of 4) and costs 100.
Fixes
  • Infantry took tank’s tiles terrain modifier into account. Often leading to 0 damage.
  • Stalingrad campaign scenario as the soviet would never end (If you had this problem on your save, I am sorry but you need to start the scenario over again..).
  • Captured units in real time multiplayer weren’t synced.

