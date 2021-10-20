Changes
- Horse towed now adds 3 MPs (instead of 2) and costs 50.
- Half track towed now adds 4 MPs (instead of 3) and costs 150.
- Trucks option now adds 5 MPs (instead of 4) and costs 100.
Fixes
- Infantry took tank’s tiles terrain modifier into account. Often leading to 0 damage.
- Stalingrad campaign scenario as the soviet would never end (If you had this problem on your save, I am sorry but you need to start the scenario over again..).
- Captured units in real time multiplayer weren’t synced.
Changed files in this update