Norwegian language added!

Thanks to our community member Barthymeus, Luna's Fishing Garden just got Norwegian language translation.
Hope you enjoy the game and let us know if there are any issues!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Thanks to our community member Barthymeus, Luna's Fishing Garden just got Norwegian language translation.
Hope you enjoy the game and let us know if there are any issues!
Changed files in this update