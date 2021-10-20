 Skip to content

Luna's Fishing Garden update for 20 October 2021

Norwegian language added!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to our community member Barthymeus, Luna's Fishing Garden just got Norwegian language translation.

Hope you enjoy the game and let us know if there are any issues!

