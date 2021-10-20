Update Announcement on October 21

Dear Commanders
We plan to perform a patch update on the server at 13:30(UTC+8) on October 21. The estimated update time is 8 hours.
Details of the update are as follows:
I. New tanks
- Hunter
- K-91
- LARS 110 SF-1
II. Iron Forge Event
During the event period, there will be two forge events for the following tanks:
- K-91
- LARS 110 SF-1
Both are obtainable through the forge event or can be exchanged with corresponding event items. LARS 110 SF-1 can also be bought from the event shop using vouchers.
K-91’s event item is “Biochemical Chip” and LARS 110 SF 1’s event item is “Rotation Device”, both obtainable through the forge event.
During the event period, “Bejeweled Brooches” can be exchanged for “Biochemical Chips” for a limited number of times.
Commanders who have the “Petrov Warrant” active can obtain a number of “Biochemical Chips” by pressing the Time-limited Award button in the Award section of “Hunting Missions”.
The two event items can also be exchanged for the following rewards:
Biochemical Chip: 1x Marching Rucksack (Limited to 1 time)
Rotation Device: 1x Fate Pin (Limited to 1 time)
Marching Rucksack contains:
2x Fate Pin
450x of each: Wreck, Secret Plan, Processor, Test Doll
36 000x Engineering Fairy
210x Second-hand Material
10x Occult Jellyfish
III. Special packages
A wide variety of packages to be browsed at your leisure. There’s always something for you.
IV. Additional rewards from iron forge and aluminum forge
During the event period, using the iron forge will guarantee you a “Prion Fossil” which can be exchanged for a random number of Wrecks, Secret Plans, Processors, Test Dolls or Codon in the Fossil Exchange section of the Exchange shop. Using the aluminum forge will also guarantee you a random amount of Rainbow Oxamide.
V. Experience adjustment
- Added Live2D to WZ131’s “Shiny Lolita” skin.
- Adjusted Sherman Mk-I’s character artwork.
- Added tank side views for the following metal maidens:
- RS-80
- WZ303RPG
- Borgward Leopard
- AMX-13(SS.11 Missile)
- Renault FT-17
- BM-24T
- BMP-1
- ST-II
- S-23 Self-Propelled Gun
- M3 Half-track(SS.11)
- M24 Chaffee(MAT Missile)
- Haflinger Jeep
- Panzer58
- Pz.68ET
- SU-152G
- Object 775
- M50 Ontos
- AMX-30 prototype
- M551 Light Tank
- T-54(AT-3 Missile)
- Leclerc
- Type 75 130mm MRL
- Type 61 MBT
- Panzer IV Ausf.G (H)
- 2B1 Oka
- T28 Super Heavy Tank
- M48A2 Patton
- Object 416
VI. Game data adjustment
- Sturmtiger
- Increased durability, penetration, and armor growth rate.
- Increased durability, penetration, and armor.
- Granted HE ammo with lower range.
- T17 Staghound
- Name changed to Type 36 LAV, character name and character artwork have also been changed.
- Nationality changed from Country M to Country C.
- Ammo changed from AP only to AP, HE, and HEAT.
- Increased durability, armor and penetration growth rate.
- Decreased firepower, penetration, and stealth.
- Increased targeting, durability, armor, evasion, detection, fire resist, crit resist and crit defense.
- Changed the engine from Silent WP to Silent HT.
- Granted Armored Wheeled Chassis.
- Granted a new equipment slot (accessible after promoting to three stars).
Changed depots in alpha_test branch