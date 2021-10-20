Update Announcement on October 21

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commanders

We plan to perform a patch update on the server at 13:30(UTC+8) on October 21. The estimated update time is 8 hours.

Details of the update are as follows:

I. New tanks

Hunter K-91 LARS 110 SF-1

II. Iron Forge Event

During the event period, there will be two forge events for the following tanks:

K-91 LARS 110 SF-1

Both are obtainable through the forge event or can be exchanged with corresponding event items. LARS 110 SF-1 can also be bought from the event shop using vouchers.

K-91’s event item is “Biochemical Chip” and LARS 110 SF 1’s event item is “Rotation Device”, both obtainable through the forge event.

During the event period, “Bejeweled Brooches” can be exchanged for “Biochemical Chips” for a limited number of times.

Commanders who have the “Petrov Warrant” active can obtain a number of “Biochemical Chips” by pressing the Time-limited Award button in the Award section of “Hunting Missions”.

The two event items can also be exchanged for the following rewards:

Biochemical Chip: 1x Marching Rucksack (Limited to 1 time)

Rotation Device: 1x Fate Pin (Limited to 1 time)

Marching Rucksack contains:

2x Fate Pin

450x of each: Wreck, Secret Plan, Processor, Test Doll

36 000x Engineering Fairy

210x Second-hand Material

10x Occult Jellyfish

III. Special packages

A wide variety of packages to be browsed at your leisure. There’s always something for you.

IV. Additional rewards from iron forge and aluminum forge

During the event period, using the iron forge will guarantee you a “Prion Fossil” which can be exchanged for a random number of Wrecks, Secret Plans, Processors, Test Dolls or Codon in the Fossil Exchange section of the Exchange shop. Using the aluminum forge will also guarantee you a random amount of Rainbow Oxamide.

V. Experience adjustment

Added Live2D to WZ131’s “Shiny Lolita” skin. Adjusted Sherman Mk-I’s character artwork. Added tank side views for the following metal maidens:

RS-80

WZ303RPG

Borgward Leopard

AMX-13(SS.11 Missile)

Renault FT-17

BM-24T

BMP-1

ST-II

S-23 Self-Propelled Gun

M3 Half-track(SS.11)

M24 Chaffee(MAT Missile)

Haflinger Jeep

Panzer58

Pz.68ET

SU-152G

Object 775

M50 Ontos

AMX-30 prototype

M551 Light Tank

T-54(AT-3 Missile)

Leclerc

Type 75 130mm MRL

Type 61 MBT

Panzer IV Ausf.G (H)

2B1 Oka

T28 Super Heavy Tank

M48A2 Patton

Object 416

VI. Game data adjustment

Sturmtiger

Increased durability, penetration, and armor growth rate.

Increased durability, penetration, and armor.

Granted HE ammo with lower range.

T17 Staghound