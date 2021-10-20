Alpha 28C Update: 4 new knowledge gene modules, Some Adjustments & Fixes

Communication:
Steam Discussion
Email: simonchain@vip.qq.com
New Contents:
-
- Add 4 Knowledge category Gene Module in Gene Editing:
-
Beast Whisperer: The success rate of taming pets is increased by 10%
-
Drug addict: The cooling down of all therapeutic drugs is reduced by 20 seconds
-
Master of Physical Skills: Slower durability loss on armor by 15%
-
Master of firearms: 15% chance to not consume ammunition
Adjustments:
-
- The movement speed is reduced from 50% to 30% when shooting with long-range weapons;
-
- Adjust the order of part of the In-game tips;
-
- The two Gene Modules regarding "armor durability consumption rate decrease" and "probability of not consuming ammunition" in the original Alpha and Beta modules in Gene Editing are cancelled. (Those already owned prior to the update can still be used);
-
– The gene module effect of learning to be a "maintenance man" in Gene Editing has been increased from "10% additional durability when repairing equipment" to "20% additional durability when repairing equipment";
-
– The Grounder Workbench can now create the Explosive Barrel.
Fixes:
-
- Fix the BUG which prevented Healing Salve from sharing the CD with other drugs;
-
- Fix the BUG which prevented the backpack interface from closing when entering the battle scene of the final BOSS Marko while opening the knapsack interface;
-
- Delete the error description of "Can be used as: making material" in the item information on the Mystery Box for pets, skills, and currency.
Current Development Content and Progress:
————————————————————————————————————
-
[■■■■■] Achievement system (included)
-
[■■■■■] Equipment enhancement system (included)
-
[■■■■■] New guidance system (included)
-
[■■■■■] NPC quests (included)
-
[■■■■■] Map & Mini-map system (included)
-
[■■■■■] Trap system (included)
-
[■■■■■] Village decorative placeable objects for atmosphere improvement (included)
-
[■■■■■] More background music (included)
-
[■■■■■] Meco Biotech II content (included)
-
[■■■■■] Pet level-up function (included)
-
[■■■■□] Plots and stories (included)
-
[■■■■■] Discoveries system (included)
-
[■■■■□] More pet/animal interactions - storage, shearing the goats (included)
————————————————————————————————————
-
[■■■■□] Multiplayer system (coming soon, internal testing in progress)
-
[■■■■□] Gene editing system (included, but still improving)
-
[■■■■□] Support of Steam Workshop for other types of mod (included, but still improving)
-
[■■■■□] Player Skills System (included, but still improving)
————————————————————————————————————
-
[■■■■□] Dungeon challenge (working on it)
-
[■■□□□] Mercenary system (working on it)
-
[■■■■□] Events system (working on it)
-
[■■■■□] Weathers system (working on it)
————————————————————————————————————
-
[■■■□□] NPC class differences and corresponding functions (planning)
-
[■■■□□] Interactions with friendly NPCs (planning)
-
[■□□□□] Meco Biotech III content (planning)
-
[■■■□□] NPC recruit (planning)
-
[■□□□□] NPC working system (planning)
-
[■■■□□] Water & Fire system (planning)
————————————————————————————————————
-
[□□□□□] Body-part editing system (Encountered many problems in R&D)
-
[□□□□□] Vehicles (haven't started yet)
————————————————————————————————————
- We will try to maintain frequent updates and transparency of our progress. Once again, thank you for all of your support!
Changed files in this update