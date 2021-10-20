Patch 5.2.3

-
5.2.3 Changelog
- AI
- Fixed issue which caused the AI to potentially declare war on the owner of a hidden ownership unit (such as the Goblin Thief) when attacking it.
- Maps
- Added Naples settlement site to the Earth map, along with predefined territory for it.
- Added the Aemilian Way and Appian Way route terrain features to the Earth map.
- Added the Thames river to the Earth map.
- Fixed an issue which caused a freeze when starting a dungeon map.
- Improved settlement site placement for the Earth map, to prevent them from being adjacent to tiles that are blocked off (leading e.g. to blocked workers).
- Quests
- Fixed an issue which caused the minimap to not be updated properly for shared vision (if applicable) at the start of legacy quests.
- Terrain
- The dry grass and semi-dry grass transition graphics have been updated.
- Added new dry grass and semi-dry grass decoration tiles.
- Fixed issue which caused a crash if two wall tiles were being built at the same time while adjacent to each other.
- Upgrades
- Fixed a crash which could occur when selecting a building which had a button to research an upgrade class if its player had no upgrade for that class.
- User Interface
- Fixed an issue with whitespace scaling for some of the in-game text.
