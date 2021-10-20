Greetings players! The new hotfix (0.6.2.4) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.
Bugs and Fixes
- Fixed several rare crash occurrences.
- Fixed the issue that caused settlers to go to sleep on the ground even though there are available beds in the settlement. This was caused by merchant appearing and idling.
- Fixed the issue that caused settlers not to eat nor drink at the table if the merchant was near.
- Fixed the issue that caused bartering tutorial to appear behind the bartering panel.
- Fixed the issue that caused “Next” button usable even though limit for Group Creation Points was surpassed.
- Fixed the issue where settlers would be stuck in the loop loop of moving resources in and around the storage areas.
- Fixed the issue where "You have unlocked the Research Panel" notification would appear every time if the research table was relocated.
- Fixed the issue where player could enter any letter/symbol in advanced Settler customization.
- Fixed rare issue where merchant would stay on the map forever after loading - Merchants and guards now forcefully leave the map if the game is loaded and no merchant event is active.
- Enemy’s village will be placed minimum 6 tiles from the player’s settlement, this will not affect the existing saves.
- Settlement stock will not refresh every time player access it.
Talk to you soon!
Thanks,
Foxy Voxel
Changed files in this update