"Maneuverability" Update (0.91.8) Oct '21

Maneuverability
- Increased base movement, animation and shot speed (100% -> 115%)
- Improved walking animation to fix the "floating ghost" problem
- Added animation cancelling for heroes
Resolution
- Added more windowed resolution entries for high res
- Fixed full screen streching bug for non 16:9 displays
UI
- Added a loading bar when starting the game
Pumpkin Prologue
- Fixed one of Quela's dialogue entries
- Slightly increased enemy damage in the early areas (~ 5%)
- Slightly increased boss damage (~ 5%)
- Slightly increased boss hp (~ 10%)
