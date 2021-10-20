 Skip to content

ZpellCatz: Pumpkin Prologue update for 20 October 2021

"Maneuverability" Update (0.91.8) Oct '21

Maneuverability

  • Increased base movement, animation and shot speed (100% -> 115%)
  • Improved walking animation to fix the "floating ghost" problem
  • Added animation cancelling for heroes

Resolution

  • Added more windowed resolution entries for high res
  • Fixed full screen streching bug for non 16:9 displays

UI

  • Added a loading bar when starting the game

Pumpkin Prologue

  • Fixed one of Quela's dialogue entries
  • Slightly increased enemy damage in the early areas (~ 5%)
  • Slightly increased boss damage (~ 5%)
  • Slightly increased boss hp (~ 10%)

