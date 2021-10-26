• Always add escorts for level 2 ships (even if it puts convoy over max ship count)
• Added all Tips to in-game manual
• Reduced damage from Type 97 Aircraft MGs by 25%
• Don’t reset time scale to 1X for threats from beyond 4000 yards (moddable)
• Fixed achievement “A Poke in the Eye” not unlocking if periscope is 100% damaged by collision
• Fixed occasional crash when continuing a game
Crash Dive 2 update for 26 October 2021
v1.2.18 change list
