Crash Dive 2 update for 26 October 2021

v1.2.18 change list

Build 7564554

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Always add escorts for level 2 ships (even if it puts convoy over max ship count)

• Added all Tips to in-game manual

• Reduced damage from Type 97 Aircraft MGs by 25%

• Don’t reset time scale to 1X for threats from beyond 4000 yards (moddable)

• Fixed achievement “A Poke in the Eye” not unlocking if periscope is 100% damaged by collision

• Fixed occasional crash when continuing a game

