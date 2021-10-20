 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Lumione update for 20 October 2021

Game bug fix announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 7564497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Light Chasers:

Since the official release of "Lumione", most players have encountered a few bugs and problems while enjoying the game. The project team has started the BUG repair work simultaneously. The following is the repair content of related BUGs:

  1. Fixed the problem of "the character can stand on some thorns by mistake";
  2. Modified the structure of some levels to optimize the game experience;
  3. Fixed the problem of "The mobile platform in Chapter 1 will cause the character to pass through";
  4. Improved the recognition of "the entrance that can be drilled into the ground in Chapter 3".

Changed files in this update

Glimmer Content Depot 1339861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.