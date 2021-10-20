Game bug fix announcement

Dear Light Chasers:
Since the official release of "Lumione", most players have encountered a few bugs and problems while enjoying the game. The project team has started the BUG repair work simultaneously. The following is the repair content of related BUGs:
- Fixed the problem of "the character can stand on some thorns by mistake";
- Modified the structure of some levels to optimize the game experience;
- Fixed the problem of "The mobile platform in Chapter 1 will cause the character to pass through";
- Improved the recognition of "the entrance that can be drilled into the ground in Chapter 3".
Changed files in this update