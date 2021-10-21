Archive Update

NEW FEATURES
- You can now view replays of your previous online games on the new "Archived Games" tab of the game menu. Note that you can play single-player games in online mode if you would like them to be archived.
- The Joinable Games tab will now always show at least 1 game to join (if there are no existing games, a new one will be created)
- Bots in new online matches will receive randomly-assigned names
FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
- If you have no ongoing games, the games menu will default to showing Joinable Games instead of My Games
- Games list has some additional color-coding to help make important information pop
- Fixed some display bugs when loading a game that has already ended
- The pause menu no longer allows you to resign from games that have already ended
Changed files in this update