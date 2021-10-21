 Skip to content

Gem Rush update for 21 October 2021

Archive Update

NEW FEATURES

  • You can now view replays of your previous online games on the new "Archived Games" tab of the game menu. Note that you can play single-player games in online mode if you would like them to be archived.
  • The Joinable Games tab will now always show at least 1 game to join (if there are no existing games, a new one will be created)
  • Bots in new online matches will receive randomly-assigned names

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

  • If you have no ongoing games, the games menu will default to showing Joinable Games instead of My Games
  • Games list has some additional color-coding to help make important information pop
  • Fixed some display bugs when loading a game that has already ended
  • The pause menu no longer allows you to resign from games that have already ended

