Fictorum update for 20 October 2021

v2.1.16c Released!

v2.1.16c Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7564046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey wizards,

This is a small patch to fix some issues we created in v2.1.16.

  • Fixed a serious bug with Construct Specialty that prevented Sentinels from attacking
  • Fixed a serious bug that gave standard enemies a massive health boost on New Game+ playthroughs
  • Fixed a bug that made bosses able to be repeated on expanse mode
  • Fixed a bug that would hide the Fictorum's skin on the title screen if the game was previously played in first person

That's it for now! Feel free to reach out if you have any feedback or issues.

