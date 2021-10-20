 Skip to content

NEKOPARA - Catboys Paradise update for 20 October 2021

Version 1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Russian language support

  • Added Russian translations

Changed files in this update

NEKOPARA - Catboys Paradise Content Depot 1593311
